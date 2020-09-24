Slavic Village leaders launch $20 million apartment complex project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slavic Village is getting a new look on the 5100 block of Broadway Avenue.
Thanks to the collaborative efforts of University Settlement and The NRP Group, a new apartment complex called “The Rising” will be open in two years.
“We hope to open our doors for business by the year 2022,” stated Earl Pike, the CEO for University Settlement.
The Rising will feature 78 apartments along with an additional 10 townhomes.
Developers of this project are calling this the largest capital investment for Broadway-Slavic Village in more than 25 years.
The Rising will be the new office home for University Settlement as they will relocate inside the 20,000-square-foot commercial space on the ground floor.
Opportunities for those community residents who are currently in low income housing will be eligible for the 23 affordable spots guaranteed by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s Housing Tax Credit program.
Aaron Pechota, the senior vice president of development for The NRP Group, is inspired by what he sees. and he hopes that 10 years from now it’s bigger and better.
“I hope to see more of what’s envisioned today. So you have about 4 buildings and that is $20 million investment ..We’d love to see that tripled,” said Pechota.
Perhaps other businesses will follow the course to revitalize Slavic Village; a Northeast Ohio cultural landmark and treasure with a 90-year history as a woven fabric of the greater Cleveland community.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.