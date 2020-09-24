5 states now listed on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory map; self-quarantine recommended for 14 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated map of the COVID-19 travel advisory Wednesday with five states listed.
Individuals traveling to Ohio from the five states are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to states with a coronavirus infection rate over 15%.
Mississippi may also have a positivity rate over 15%, but it is not yet on the list due to data irregularities.
The advisory applies to residents of Ohio returning to the state from one of the listed areas, as well as to visitors of Ohio.
Gov. DeWine first issued the advisory in July for nearly a dozen states after an incident in Belmont County involving a group of students who traveled to the then-COVID-19 “hot spot” of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
