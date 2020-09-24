TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck hits sign on I-480, highway at a standstill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pick-up truck driver was killed after a highway sign crashed onto his vehicle on I-480 Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-480 Westbound at State Road.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a dump truck hit the sign, which then fell onto the pick-up truck.
The dump truck driver was not injured.
Troopers are not releasing the name of the pick-up truck driver.
Traffic on I-480 Westbound is very congested and police are telling drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
