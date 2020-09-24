Trick-or-treating will not be allowed in Newburgh Heights due to the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You won’t be hearing trick-or-treaters at your door this year if you live in Newburgh Heights.
“We generally have anywhere between 600-800 children visit the village for Halloween which is about five times the number of children we actually have living here,” said Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins.
Mayor Elkins says he doesn’t want to put his residents at risk by allowing so many kids to go door- to -door in the village’s neighborhoods.
“Our concern is as they are stopping from door-to-door to get their candy, they may inadvertently be transmitting the virus to an older population,” Elkins added.
Halloween isn’t completely canceled, Newburgh Heights will hosting a drive thru Halloween event in the village’s townhall parking lot.
We caught up with one family that was on board for this idea.
“Sounds great actually… more fun for the kids you know,” said Darlena and Mark, Newburgh Heights residents.
Mayor Elkins says he has a six-year-older daughter so he know kids just want to have fun on Halloween.
He says he hopes the kids enjoy this drive-thru event.
“As the children drive by the kids will get candy, they’ll get treat bags, we’ll be giving out pumpkins they can take home,” said Mayor Elkins.
The drive-thru will be held on October 24th.
