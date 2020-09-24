Trump, Biden race a tossup in Ohio ahead of Tuesday’s debate

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll released Thursday shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gaining equal amounts of support from likely voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The poll said Biden is leading in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Participants answered questions on topics that pollsters thought were likely to influence their voting decisions, such as how voters plan to cast ballots, attitudes about Black Lives Matter and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the state and national level.
Biden leads by 8-points in Michigan and 9-points in Wisconsin, but the race remains close in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the poll.
The poll said 33 percent to 49 percent of participants plan to vote absentee in the general election.
The poll’s results conclude that Democrat voters are more likely to vote-by-mail than Republican voters.
While speculation on the United States’ ability to hold an election with significant numbers of absentee voters persists, the poll suggests 88 percent of voters are “somewhat” or “very” confident in the process.
Participants strongly favor a push to elect the president through a popular vote, rather than the electoral college, according to the poll.
Baldwin Wallace’s Community Research Institute, Oakland University and Ohio Northern University partnered to produce this poll.
A 2020 Presidential Debate is happening from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.
