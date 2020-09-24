University Hospitals: Trauma Center prepared for President, VP’s visit to Cleveland for 2020 debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s University Hospitals said it’s ready for the 2020 presidential debate in a Thursday release.
A release from UH said their Trauma Center is Level 1, which means it provides a wide range of trauma care services and is nationally recognized.
It also operates 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.
This is especially important because the first debate of the 2020 presidential debates takes place in Cleveland Tuesday, Sept. 29.
A release said the White House Medical Unit coordinates with local hospitals anytime the president or vice president travels.
“Caring for critically-injured patients requires a dedicated team that is always ready to respond,” said Amy Rushing, MD, Medical Director of Trauma Services at UH. “For patients with severe injuries, any delay in care negatively impacts the odds for recovery. It’s our job to ensure that specialized trauma care is timely, ultimately maximizing the patient’s chance for survival.”
University Hospitals said its team, which includes emergency physicians and trauma surgeons, is prepared to treat for blunt trauma, ballistic trauma, penetrating injuries, complex fractures, spinal cord injuries and more.
UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital is also a Level 1 Trauma Center and has been for 25 years.
