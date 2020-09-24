US Sen. Portman, of Ohio, says both candidates must accept election results, ‘no matter the outcome’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Rob Portman, of Ohio, is pushing back against President Donald Trump after he refused to commit on Wednesday to a peaceful transfer if he loses the upcoming election.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” the president said on Wednesday. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
Portman, the Republican U.S. lawmaker said that both President Trump and Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, would need to accept the voting results.
“This year, both candidates must commit to abiding by the results, no matter the outcome,” Sen. Portman shared on Twitter.
Analysts believe President Trump has been making a case for potential election inaccuracies caused by increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
