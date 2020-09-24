What’s next for the Breonna Taylor case?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From Louisville to Northeast Ohio, and all over the country, outrage persists after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring charges against three Louisville police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death.
Instead, one officer was charged for wanton endangerment.
“They have essentially charged him with discharging his weapon into these homes, or these apartments without having a direct line of sight at someone or something” said Attorney Jared Klebanow.
“Justice is not often easy, it does not fit the mold of public opinion and it does not conform to shifting standards,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Here in Cleveland, the community response was similar to what was heard across the country.
Community members gathered at the Free stamp on Wednesday night.
19 News asked Klebanow, is this case closed?
“There will be the discretion and opportunity to file more charges, the grand jury was the first step,” said Klebanow. “In essence was a recommendation of what can be done Most of the time that is what they’ll follow.”
The FBI says they will be continuing their federal investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor.
Here in Cleveland, people will be watching Louisville closely.
