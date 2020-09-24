19-year-old man pleads guilty to charges in connection with Cleveland Public Library murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty late Wednesday, after he was accused of hiding a gun that was used in a murder at the Cleveland Public Library - South Brooklyn Branch.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Russo sentenced Paul Sender to four to six years in prison.
The shooter, Robert Houchens, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault. He was sentenced to 14 to 19 ½ years in prison.
Houchens, 16 at the time, shot and killed Brandon Cutnoe, 19, on July 23, 2019 around 6 p.m. inside the library located on Pearl Road.
Cutnoe was shot multiple times in the bathroom.
Houchens and Sender (who was outside the library at the time of the shooting) fled the scene on foot, and Houchens was arrested several days later hiding in a home on West 47th Street.
Cutnoe’s girlfriend told 19 News Cutnoe had met someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
Correction: 19 News reported that it was Paul Sender who killed Brandon Cutnoe, when it was actually Robert Houchens who pulled the trigger.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.