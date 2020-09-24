19-year-old man pleads guilty to murder inside Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty late Wednesday to killing a man inside the bathroom of the Old Brooklyn branch of the Cleveland Public Library.
Paul Sender was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Russo sentenced Sender to four to six years in prison.
Sender shot and killed Brandon Cutnoe, 19, on July 23, 2019 around 6 p.m. inside the library located on Pearl Road.
Cutnoe was shot multiple times in the bathroom.
Sender fled the scene on foot and was arrested several days later hiding in a home on W. 47th Street.
Cutnoe’s girlfriend told 19 News Brandon had met someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
