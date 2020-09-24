21-year-old man shot, killed in Canton, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A young man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Canton.
Deshaun Tucker, 21, died in the hospital after being shot in the chest, police said.
Canton Police Department said they originally responded to the corners of 9th Street and Fulton Avenue in regards to a shooting around 9 p.m.
However, police got a call that the shooting victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, so they went there.
Please call Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800 with any tips.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at by calling tip411. Start your tip with the word “Canton.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.