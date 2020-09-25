Biden supporters in Medina receive second round of disparaging letters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At first it just seemed to be political mischief as multiple Joe Biden signs went missing in the neighborhoods around the Medina City Square, but that was followed up by some concern when some of the people who had their signs stolen received letters questioning their decision to vote for Biden.
Now some of those same people who received the first letter have received a second letter (an exact copy of the first letter).
Medina County Democratic Party Chair Mike Kovack is among those who had a sign stolen and has received the letters, and he no longer thinks it is just a prank.
“It is political intimidation, plain and simple,” Kovack said.
Kovack believes it is criminal and is concerned that if left unchecked it could escalate, and he went to Medina Police with his concerns.
Medina Police Chief Edward Kinney told 19 News that the department is aware of the concern and that it is under review among the police and law departments.
Susan Russell went to police after she received the first letter, and was relieved to hear that she was not the only person targeted and shrugged it off as a prank, but now that she has received a second letter, she is a bit more concerned.
“I am feeling a little vulnerable,” she said. “I installed a blink camera because of this.”
The letter questions the patriotism of those who have decided to vote for Joe Biden.
Russell says she understands the limitations placed on the police, but believes this is something that deserves a closer look.
“Who knows what level this person or persons will go to try and persuade me that I am supporting the wrong candidate,” she said.
