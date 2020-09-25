Cleveland Ballet begins 2020 tour in early Oct.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Ballet begins its 2020 Ohio Tour Oct. 4, and the group will perform this year’s show, “Outside the Box,” across the state.
Find location information and order tickets here.
Individuals tickets start as low as $25, and group tickets can reach $690.
More events may be schedules, but these locations are confirmed as of Sept. 24:
- ThornCreek Winery & Gardens
- Gervasi Vineyard
- Stan Hwyet Hall and Gardens
Michael Krasnyansky, president and CEO of the Cleveland Ballet, told 19 News his goal is to have 8 stops on the 2020 tour.
The ballet director, Gladisa Guadalupe, said her dancers have continued training throughout the pandemic by performing for private events in small groups.
