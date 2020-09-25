Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium cited for serving alcohol after 10 p.m. during game against Cincinnati Bengals

EJ Tavern Inc., known as Dreamers, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80 and after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents and the Cleveland Division of Police both received information that the establishment was operating with a large number of patrons and continuing to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. Agents and officers found approximately 75 patrons closely congregated inside the permit establishment at 11:35 p.m. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in use, and patrons moved freely about the premises consuming alcoholic beverages, while other patrons were observed receiving close-contact private dances from female adult entertainers. Agents and officers also witnessed bartenders prepare and serve drinks for after hours consumption.