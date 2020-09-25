Cleveland dance teacher facing sexual assault accusations released from Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland dance teacher facing dozens of sexual abuse charges is back out of jail now.
Terence Greene was released after posting a $100,000 bond Thursday.
He was arraigned earlier this week on 74 counts ranging from sexual battery to rape and kidnapping.
19 News Investigator Hannah Catlett confronted him before his court appearance.
While he dodged our questions, his attorney says Greene maintains his innocence, and pleaded not guilty to allegations from former students.
Former students at both Tri-C community college and the Cleveland School of the Arts say Greene abused them when he was their teacher.
His attorney, Scott Ramsey, said after court, that Greene plans to release a written statement soon, while specifically noting our continuing coverage.
“He’s tired of the negative press on channel 19 for the most part,” Ramsey said. “He maintains his innocence. He told me he did not do this.”
Some accusers came to court Wednesday to see Greene face the judge.
Neemo Spencer first spoke publicly this summer, saying Greene touched him inappropriately years ago when he was in the 9th grade.
“I didn’t know when I posted on Facebook that it was going to get this big,” Spencer said.
Prosecutors say nine victims total share similar stories of abuse. They are all included in the indictment.
But, Greene’s attorney told the judge today that there is a lack of physical evidence, and that the existing evidence is mostly testimony.
“People lie,” Ramsey said. “You don’t think people people lie sometimes? Not everybody tells the truth.”
Spencer responded to that statement, saying, “If there was one person it would be easier to believe that it’s a lie, but two people, three people, four people so on and so fourth, so many people from different generations, I think that its almost a lie to say that this whole situation is a lie.”
Greene has been out on bond since his last court appearance. He was originally charged with just one count.
Wednesday, the judge ultimately left Greene’s bond the same at $100,000.
But, this time, Greene has to provide the whole amount upfront, instead of just 10 percent.
“It at least gives me a little bit of hope that we’re going to get this man off the street soon or we don’t have to worry about him in school any more,” Spencer said.
Whether Greene makes bond or not, he’s expected to be back in court on October 5th.
You can count on us to continue our coverage.
