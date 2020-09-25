Commuter Cast: Sunny skies & road closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today brings us one day closer to the 2020 presidential debate stop in Cleveland.
The debate is happening from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.
Road closures in preparation for the event start 7 a.m. Friday.
Today’s closures are as follows:
Closures and detours scheduled from 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
• Signage will be posted for eastbound travelers on Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. that only local access will be permitted on those streets between E. 55th St. and E. 89th St. The posted detour will route traffic to Carnegie Ave.
• Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. eastbound will be closed at E. 89th St. where traffic must travel either north or south on E. 89th St.
• Traffic southbound on E. 90th St. from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.
• Traffic southbound on E.93 Street from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.
• Traffic southbound on E. 97 Street from Lamont will be local access only and the road will be closed after the intersection of Logan Ct. prior to reaching Chester Ave.
• Traffic westbound on Chester Ave. will encounter a local access only closure at E.105 and Chester Ave.
• Local access traffic westbound on Chester Ave. from E. 105 Street must travel either north or south on E.101 Street. Southbound traffic on E.101 Street is local access only to businesses and establishments in the area prior to reaching Euclid Ave., where the road will be closed to all traffic.
• E. 90 Street traveling northbound from Carnegie will be Clinic patient access only and will be closed approximately 100 feet south of Euclid Ave.
• Traveling northbound on E. 96th St. or E. 100th St. from Carnegie Ave. will be Clinic patient access only. Travel is permitted past E. Mall Drive and W. Mall Drive and the roads will both be closed approximately 50 feet north of W. Mall Drive.
• Northbound traffic on E. 102nd St. from Carnegie Ave. will be closed.
• Traveling westbound on Euclid Ave., the road will be closed at E. 105th Street.
• Driveway onto the Cleveland Clinic Campus from E. 105th Street located between Euclid and Carnegie will be closed.
• The detour for westbound traffic from E. 105th Street on both Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave. will be westbound on Carnegie Ave.
