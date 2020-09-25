Coronavirus challenges impact preparations for Cleveland’s presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland will be the first in modern memory held under a health pandemic.
Peter Eyre, senior advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates, will speak with 19 News at 12:30 p.m. about the challenges faced this year while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.
The first presidential debate will be hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University at the Health Education Campus on Sept. 29.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.