1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle accident in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a three vehicle accident occurred Thursday evening in Sandusky.
John Corbin, of Huron, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle around 8:20 p.m. headed eastbound on SR 2 when a Ford Ranger lost control in the road before him.
The Ranger’s right rear tire flew off, according to State Patrol Sandusky Post.
This caused the truck to hit a guardrail and then be catapulted back into the lanes of traffic, police said.
Police said two motorcycles hit the truck mid-accident and both drivers were ejected from the bikes.
Corbin died and the other driver is hospitalized with severe injures.
The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured, police said.
This is an active investigation.
