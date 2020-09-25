19 deaths, an additional 1,150 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,734 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 148,894 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.
An additional 8,211 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,127 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,243 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
