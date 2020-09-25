Euclid seniors forced to vote elsewhere as pandemic changes their usual polling location

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - For the more than 700 tenants at the Euclid Hill Villa apartments complex in Euclid, Ohio voting on Nov. 3 won’t be the same.
While the Cuyahoga Board of Elections continues to reconstruct the ways Ohio voters go to the polls, residents at this mainly senior citizen facility have been notified that they will have to go nearly a mile away to cast their ballots.
“This is so unfair, all these adjustments can not be good for us,” said disgruntled Alabama Crenshaw.
Crenshaw, who is 80-years-old, received a letter from the Board of Elections that she and all her neighbors will have to go Bluestone Elementary in Euclid for this year’s Presidential elections.
Crenshaw is concerned about her fellow tenants at the Euclid Hills Villa because many need help simply moving around.
“A lot of people are going around here in wheelchairs in walkers… thank God I’m not,” stated Crenshaw.
The overall health concerns of COVID-19 remains the main reason as to why officials in Cuyahoga County had to alter the course of so many residents at this housing complex.
Still, for Euclid business owner Mickey O’Hara, he can’t make sense of this decision.
“I think they should make it available because it’s a senior citizen complex and I think it’s not right that they have to go to a different polling place.”
