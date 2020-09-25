Federal judge orders Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to work with Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to develop solution for voters delivering ballots in-person

By Simon Hannig | September 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 6:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal Court Judge Dan Polster has ordered Secretary of State Frank LaRose to work with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to develop a solution for voters delivering ballots in-person rather than returning them by mail to the BoE’s Euclid headquarters.

Polster also ruled that LaRose must file a report by 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 on those efforts.

The judge said that the physical layout of the Board of Elections parking lot cannot accommodate all of the voters on Election Day.

The court did not issue a ruling on the permanent injunction.

