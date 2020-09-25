Group doing voter registration tour makes stops in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is quickly approaching.
Members of the 1528 Podcast are on a mission to help as many people as they can get registered before Oct. 5.
“A lot of people are definitely disgruntled with government as a whole and not necessarily excited about voting, so we wanted to get out here and to make sure people understand their vote is important and every voice needs to counted and heard,” said Justin Thaxton.
Thaxton, along with Bennie Williams, Cedrice Bennett and Dre Walton make up the 1528 Podcast.
They talk about politics and everything else going on in the world.
When they saw how low voter turnout was in the past election, they decided they had to do something.
They rented an RV and hit the road, encouraging people to get registered in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Trying to find the best ways we can do something instead of just posting on social media,” said Walton.
They have made stops in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Akron registering hundreds of people along the way.
Now their tour has landed them in them in Northeast Ohio.
Their goal: To give a voice to communities that don’t always have one.
“Actually go to underserved neighborhoods and show them that people do care enough to come to them, instead of them to take cabs, bus or Uber to the board of elections. We wanted to show how much we cared and go to them instead,” said Williams.
They will be in Cleveland until Sunday in mostly urban areas where voter turnout is especially low looking to make change one mile at a time.
You can go to the 1528 Podcast website for more on where they will be stopping and how you can help support their cause.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.