Indians rally again, stun Pirates 4-3
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez hits a game winning single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Pirates 4-3. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Dellecese | September 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 11:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was about to be an untimely and frustrating 3-1 loss for the Indians Friday night.

The Tribe had just 2 hits, one a bunt single by Delino DeShields, against 4 Pittsburgh pitchers.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller had walked 8 men, including the first 3 of the game, but shut out Cleveland for 5 innings.

But trailing 3-1 in the 9th inning, the Indians rallied for 3 runs to stun the Pirates and win their 6th straight game.

Cesar Hernandez had the game-winning hit, a double off Chris Stratton to break a 3-3 tie.

Jordan Luplow and DeShields each had RBI hits in the 9th as well.

Gregory Polanco’s 2-run homer helped build the early 3-1 lead.

