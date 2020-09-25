Indians rally again, stun Pirates 4-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was about to be an untimely and frustrating 3-1 loss for the Indians Friday night.
The Tribe had just 2 hits, one a bunt single by Delino DeShields, against 4 Pittsburgh pitchers.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller had walked 8 men, including the first 3 of the game, but shut out Cleveland for 5 innings.
But trailing 3-1 in the 9th inning, the Indians rallied for 3 runs to stun the Pirates and win their 6th straight game.
Cesar Hernandez had the game-winning hit, a double off Chris Stratton to break a 3-3 tie.
Jordan Luplow and DeShields each had RBI hits in the 9th as well.
Gregory Polanco’s 2-run homer helped build the early 3-1 lead.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.