The MAC is back!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-American Conference voted unanimously on Friday to play football this fall, a source told 19 News, approving a 6-game conference-only season that will culminate in the MAC Championship game on either December 18th or 19th.
The source confirmed that, pending local and state health officials, all universities will participate this season. The conference hopes to release the schedules by the end of next week.
Fans will not be allowed in to watch the games, but bands, cheerleaders and dance squads will be included, in accordance with institutional discretion.
