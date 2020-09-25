Majority of polled Ohio voters support Black Lives Matter movement, study shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University shows a majority of Ohio voters support the Black Lives Matter movement, adding that racism and white privilege are real.
“Although slight majorities of respondents support Black Lives Matter and the need for better understanding of the challenges facing rural whites, support for each of these issues correlates to some degree with party affiliation,” said Dr. Tom Sutton, of Baldwin Wallace University.
When asked whether professional athletes should use their platforms to advocate for political causes, Ohioans were mixed.
Other issues included in the poll include Gov. DeWine’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and presidential favorability.
The Baldwin Wallace Great Lakes University Poll was conducted between Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.
According to the methodology, 1,011 Ohio voters were registered as part of the sample, while 1,001 individuals in Michigan, 863 in Wisconsin, and 1,012 in Pennsylvania were questioned.
