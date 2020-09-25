The Next 400 looks at pros and cons of federal program, Operation LeGend

By Damon Maloney | September 25, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 8:36 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In July, The U.S. Department of Justice began sending agents and resources into Cleveland and other cities to fight crime. This sounded like a great idea for some.

“We want justice, and we want it now. We have to get the killers off the street.. and that is not an option. That is not an option,” said Veronica Howard.

But others say it’s an issue of over-policing in some communities.

We want a police presence in our community. We want the help but we also want a justice process that heals," said Gregory Terrell.

