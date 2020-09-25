No charges filed for driver of dump truck that struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident

By Chris Anderson | September 25, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 1:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crash investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances leading up to Thursday’s accident on I-480 that resulted in a man’s death after an overhead sign was clipped by a dump truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said charges have not been filed against the man identified as the driver of dump truck.

19 News is not identifying the dump truck driver because formal charges have not been filed.

According to the OSHP, the driver of the 2015 Western Star dump truck was traveling west on I-480 with its bed raised when it struck an overhead sign at the State Road exit.

The impact caused the sign to drop and land on a 2-19 Ford F-150, driven by 62-year-old Daniel Ripepi, who died as a result of the accident.

Emergency crews closed the stretch of I-480 for several hours while the sign was removed.

