Northeast Ohio Weather: Summer-like weekend on tap, turning cooler and more damp next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an absolutely gorgeous day out there today.
As I was on my way into work from the East Side, I noticed that some of the trees are already changing, and they’re quite beautiful.
Despite the changing leaves and the promise of weekend football, our temperatures are actually going to be warming up over the weekend.
It won’t feel anything like the first weekend of Fall.
Highs will top out in the low 80s each day.
Expect partly sunny skies through the weekend.
Enjoy this beautiful weather, because temperatures will be getting much cooler next week, and rain chances will be improving, as well.
