Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and around 80 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I think the day will pretty much speak for itself once you get outside. A sunny sky with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. A warm air mass will remain in place right through the weekend. I went with a clear sky most of tonight. The latest data is telling me clouds will begin to move in from the south later tonight. Temperatures will into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. My current forecast has a more clouds than sun both Saturday and Sunday. It will be dry and warm however.