ODOT worker survives being hit by vehicle on I-76 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve MacAdam has a story to tell. A survivor story.
MacAdam is a bridge specialist with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, he was doing what he’s done for many years, his job.
On I-76 in Akron, near the Grant Street bridge, MacAdam was inspecting a culvert, when suddenly, he was hit by a vehicle. “I heard some brakes behind me, so I turned around to see what was taking place. And I saw a car bounce off a center median wall and shot straight across four-lanes of traffic directly at me,” said MacAdam.
At the last moment, he jumped, but it was too late. MacAdam says, “From witness statements, it threw me 12-15 feet in the air and landed on the pavement and I lost consciousness.”
22 ODOT workers have been hit by vehicles in 2020. MacAdam says he’s, unfortunately, has seen some of his colleagues hit by what he calls, distracted drivers. “I have. And unfortunately, that’s the part of working out on the highways. It’s part of distracted driving. It’s the world we live in today and it’s just so dangerous for us to have to work out there.”
On Friday, MacAdam is lucky to be alive. And to avoid future incidents like his, MacAdams has this one message for distracted drivers. He says, “We need everybody to take this serious, because you’re only one accident away from not having a chance to make a difference anymore with this and that was almost me.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.