Ohio woman sentenced to 10 years for allowing 77-year-old man to sexually assault minor, take lewd photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal investigators announced the punishment for an Eastern Ohio woman believed to be part of a larger human trafficking ring in the Youngstown area.
Lori Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Mahoning County judge after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in persons.
The 45-year-old Niles woman took a minor to the home of 77-year-old Charles Krusac, according to investigators. Krusac then took lewd pictures of the child and sexually assaulted the victim.
Investigators discovered a Youngstown-based human trafficking ring while looking into Jackson’s case. The discovery resulted in the indictment of four others, including Krusac.
- Krusac killed himself after being indicted
- Ellaine Hellman pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and was sentenced to probation
- James Jaster pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of promoting prostitution; he was sentenced to 18 months in prison
- Ronald Hellman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple human trafficking charges
“We must stay vigilant in the fight against human trafficking. This woman delivered a minor to fulfill other’s desires for exploitation,” Yost said about Jackson’s conviction.
