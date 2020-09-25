Ohio woman sentenced to 10 years for allowing 77-year-old man to sexually assault minor, take lewd photos

Lori Jackson (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson | September 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 2:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal investigators announced the punishment for an Eastern Ohio woman believed to be part of a larger human trafficking ring in the Youngstown area.

Lori Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Mahoning County judge after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in persons.

The 45-year-old Niles woman took a minor to the home of 77-year-old Charles Krusac, according to investigators. Krusac then took lewd pictures of the child and sexually assaulted the victim.

Investigators discovered a Youngstown-based human trafficking ring while looking into Jackson’s case. The discovery resulted in the indictment of four others, including Krusac.

  • Krusac killed himself after being indicted
  • Ellaine Hellman pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and was sentenced to probation
  • James Jaster pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of promoting prostitution; he was sentenced to 18 months in prison
  • Ronald Hellman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple human trafficking charges

“We must stay vigilant in the fight against human trafficking. This woman delivered a minor to fulfill other’s desires for exploitation,” Yost said about Jackson’s conviction.

