Rite Aid offers flu shots, free COVID-19 testing in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rite Aid released a statement Thursday announcing that pharmacy chain is opening 39 additional drive-through COVID-19 testing sites free of charge across the United States.
Rite Aid operates 303 testing sites in 15 states, and 16 of those are located in Northeast Ohio.
The statement said all locations in Cleveland are also offering seasonal flu shots.
To register or find a location near you, click here.
Participants must pre-register for their testing appointment and be over 18 years old, according to the statement.
Symptoms are not required to qualify at registration.
The statement said testing utilizes self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window.
This is a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.