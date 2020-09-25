Time running out for Cuyahoga County families to get COVID-19 funds for rent, food and utilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services (CJFS) officials are trying to get the word out that time is running out for moderate to low income families to apply for a Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) assistance.
The money can be used for food, utilities, rent or essential supplies because of the current state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have an opportunity to help our local families with increased food and cleaning supply costs, and housing expenses during the state of emergency with additional funding,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. “We are continuing our efforts to inform as many families as possible about the COVID-19 PRC and need the help of our communities.”
The money was given to Cuyahoga County by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Eligibility for the PRC program is limited to Cuyahoga County families that include a minor child, a pregnant individual, or a non-custodial parent of a minor child receiving Ohio Works First (OWF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or Medicaid whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty limit. Additional eligibility criteria apply.
To apply, families must fill out the PRC Assistance application at this website, https://hhs.cuyahogacounty.us/, then submit the application in an email to Cuy-PRC-Application@jfs.ohio.gov.
The deadline is Sept. 30.
