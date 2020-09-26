2 dead, 2 injured after crash in Portage County, OSHP says

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left two people dead, including a 19-year-old woman, and two people injured in Palmyra Township.
The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Muctar B. Kamara was the driver and Nekian F. Sesay was a backseat passenger in a 2003 Honda Accord. Both of them died due to injuries of the crash. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who also were passengers who sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.
The driver of the Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-76, authorities said. The Accord drove off the left side of the roadway into the grass center median. The driver overcorrected and swerved right traveling across both of the eastbound lanes.
Authorities said the Accord continued off the right side of the roadway, overturning and striking multiple trees. The car came to a rest on its roof. Sesay died at the scene due to her injuries. Kamara was taken to University Hospitals Portage by Rootstown EMS. He also died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
The 19-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals Portage by Edinburg EMS, authorities said. The 20-year-old woman was life-flighted to Akron City Hospital.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation at this time. It appears either speed or driver distraction may have been a factor for the cause of the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed Sesay and the 20-year-old woman were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
All four occupants in the vehicle are from Freetown, Sierra Leone, and are students at Youngstown State University.
The Palmyra Township Fire Department was assisted on scene by Rootstown, Edinburg, and Deerfield Fire Departments, as well as Life-Flight. Additional agencies that responded to the scene include the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Marlboro Towing.
The crash occurred on I-76 just east of milepost 50 at 6:35 Friday evening.
