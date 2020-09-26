Euclid High with quite a stable of talent, 4 players headed to FBS Schools to play football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach Jeff Rotsky has put together quite a stable of talent at Euclid as 4 of his players will move on to play at FBS Schools next fall. Wide Receiver Armond Scott is headed to Kentucky, Safety Cameron Smith to Eastern Michigan, Cornerback Michael Gravely Jr to Michigan State and Running Back Atiba Ftiz to Navy. Even though they’ve earned football scholarships coach Rotsky wants them to first develop as men “My hope is that they use football to become successful and productive in life”.