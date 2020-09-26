Euclid High with quite a stable of talent, 4 players headed to FBS Schools to play football

Armond Scott, Cameron Smith, Michael Gravely Jr and Atiba Fitz all headed to the next level

Euclid High with quite a stable of talent, 4 players headed to FBS Schools to play football
By Gray Media | September 26, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 12:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach Jeff Rotsky has put together quite a stable of talent at Euclid as 4 of his players will move on to play at FBS Schools next fall. Wide Receiver Armond Scott is headed to Kentucky, Safety Cameron Smith to Eastern Michigan, Cornerback Michael Gravely Jr to Michigan State and Running Back Atiba Ftiz to Navy. Even though they’ve earned football scholarships coach Rotsky wants them to first develop as men “My hope is that they use football to become successful and productive in life”.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.