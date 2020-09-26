Man wanted by Cleveland Police for pointing gun at Marathon gas station employees before taking off with cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Marathon gas station on Brookpark Road was the subject of an aggravated robbery that happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Cleveland Police are now asking for the community’s help with identifying the man accused of the crime.
Police said he walked into the gas station, pointed a gun at employees, and demanded money from the registers.
The employees gave the robber the money before he took off, crossing Brookpark Road into Parma, according to police.
The suspect was described in the report as being in his 20s. 5′9″ tall, with no facial hair.
He was reportedly wearing a green Nike hoodie, grey sweatpants that were cut off at the bottom, and a black baseball hat that said “Army” on the front.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following security camera photos of the suspect:
Call Detective Jelenich at (216) 623-2714 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify him or have any other information on this incident.
