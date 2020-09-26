Parking restrictions announced by police for Cleveland Browns game Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police has issued parking restrictions for the Cleveland Browns game Sunday when they take on the Washington Football Team.
Police said parking restrictions are put in place in downtown for each Browns home game, typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. The parking restrictions for tomorrow’s game will begin at 10 a.m. The Browns kick off at 1 p.m. tomorrow.
Look for signs attached to posts, poles, and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions, police said. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation.
All associated fines and fees to have an automobile release must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.
