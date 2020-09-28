5 deaths, an additional 993 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,746 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 151,802 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding COVID-19 briefing on Sunday afternoon.
An additional 8,521 cases and 302 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,307 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,261 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
