‘Dinner and Debate’ event urging people to exercise their voting rights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday night, millions of people will be glued to televisions for the first presidential debate happening in Cleveland.
President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden will be squaring off at The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.
The Real Black Friday, National Beauty & Barber Empowerment and Black Voters Matter have organized the ‘Dinner and Debate’ event to encourage residents to get involved with the political process and vote in the 2020 election.
"It is imperative in times of so much uncertainty within our city, community and nation, that we exercise our rights that so many people died for us to VOTE! We owe it to ourselves and our future generations to get out to the polls. It is our Constitutional Right.” said LaRese Purnell, one of team members who helped organize the event.
Guests will be treated to free food trucks, live entertainment and a debate watch party. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
It’s happening Tuesday, September 29 starting at 5:30 at Mount Zion CDC at 4265 Northfield Road in Cleveland.
Ahmad Crump at Radio One is hosting along with DJ Lo-Key.
People interested in going to the free event are encouraged to register here.
