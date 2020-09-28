Final preps underway for first presidential debate to be held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The debate stage and surrounding area is coming together as officials put the finishing touches on the site of the first presidential debate, which takes place in Cleveland Tuesday night.
“Everyone is focused on making sure that everything is ready for the event," said said Peter Eyre, a senior advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates.
The debate will be held inside the Samson Pavilion at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.
Typically such events are held in an auditorium or concert hall.
"It’s akin to receiving a traveling circus in the center of a classroom building,” said Stephen Campbell, Vice President for Campus Planning and Facilities Management at Case Western.
As hundreds of TV camera crews and reporters converge on Cleveland, organizations feel they’re handling the process well, despite the challenges facing them.
“Normally preparations for a presidential debate take the better part of a year,” Campbell said. “The challenge we’ve had? Two months.”
So far, so good.
