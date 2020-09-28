19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms move through this evening, some strong

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will move east across the region this evening.
Showers and storms will become more numerous as the front approaches the area.
Some storms may produce strong, damaging wind and heavy rain.
Be alert for ponding on local roadways, especially after 5:00 PM.
Keep the umbrella close this evening, and have a way to get your weather related warnings, should we see any issued.
In the wake of the storms, temperatures will fall to about 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.
The front I mentioned above will usher in a cooler, drier air mass.
Temperatures will only climb into the low and mid 60s on Tuesday.
Typical highs this time of the year are in the upper 60s.
Back to the forecast now, high pressure will build back in late tonight and into tomorrow.
This will give us a nice, dry day, albeit cooler.
Another cold front will move southeast over our area late Wednesday night, followed by a trough of low pressure that will linger into Saturday.
The translation here is much cooler, more Fall-like weather.
Wednesday’s high: 65 degrees
Thursday’s high: 60 degrees
Friday’s high: 56 degrees
