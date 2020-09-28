Getting meals to virtual students suffering from food insecurity in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though in-person learning has not yet resumed, cars were lined up all around the parking lot of Parma High School.
Families waited to pick up meals to make sure their children would be fed.
“Food insecurity is real, even in Parma, and to be able to provide them lunches, breakfasts. Even when school is not in session we’re just so grateful,” said Parma School Nutrition Director, Bob Gorman.
Giant Eagle and The Greater Cleveland Food Bank are partnering together to make sure no student is going hungry.
The group made sure all meals were not only for the community but made by the community.
“We’re honored to not only be able to serve our community, but also purchase from our community,” said Gorman.
Volunteers had supplies to serve more than 300 families on Monday, and hope to give out more than a 1,000 meals by the end of the week.
" We wanted to make sure we helped with Parma and all of our other districts as well," said Diana Devet, from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The food bank gives out about 2,000 snack packs a week during the summer, but with the demand for food so high during the pandemic, they’re giving away more than 6,000 meals.
