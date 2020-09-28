Heinen’s extends store hours and lets Ohio customers bring reusable bags for first time amid pandemic

Heinen’s extends store hours and lets Ohio customers bring reusable bags for first time amid pandemic
Strongsville Heinen’s shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19 (Heinen's) (Source: Heinen's)
By Rachel Vadaj | September 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the exception of social distancing and increased sanitization efforts still in place, shopping at Heinen’s will look a bit more like it did before the pandemic.

Starting Monday, all stores will be open one hour later every day of the week.

The new hours of operation are from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Heinen’s is still holding a special window between 8 and 9 a.m. every day for seniors or those who may be immunocompromised to shop first.

Everyone else is asked to shop after 9 a.m.

Ohio customers are now allowed to bring their reusable grocery, produce, and wine bags back into the store.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.