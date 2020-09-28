Heinen’s extends store hours and lets Ohio customers bring reusable bags for first time amid pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the exception of social distancing and increased sanitization efforts still in place, shopping at Heinen’s will look a bit more like it did before the pandemic.
Starting Monday, all stores will be open one hour later every day of the week.
The new hours of operation are from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Heinen’s is still holding a special window between 8 and 9 a.m. every day for seniors or those who may be immunocompromised to shop first.
Everyone else is asked to shop after 9 a.m.
Ohio customers are now allowed to bring their reusable grocery, produce, and wine bags back into the store.
