How to vote in Ohio: Important deadline for November 2020 election 1 week away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Dates and deadlines are quickly approaching if you plan to vote in Ohio in the Nov. 3 election.
October 5, is the last day to register to vote in the election that will determine our president for the next four years.
After you have registered there are three main ways in which you can vote.
Voting in person, at the polls, on election day is still an option in this COVID-19 era.
The one change might be your polling location so you should check your County Board of Elections website for the county in which you live.
Again, to vote in person you have to be registered by the Oct. 5 deadline.
If you are not looking to get caught in a line on election day, but still want to vote in person, this might be the option for you.
Beginning Oct. 6 you can vote early, in-person at your County Board of Elections office.
The times you can vote vary widely, but extend as we get closer to Nov. 3.
For example, here is the list of dates and times in Cuyahoga County:
With the country still in the midst of a pandemic, many will choose to vote-by-mail.
There are several deadlines to know if this is the option you choose.
You must make the request for a ballot to be sent to your home by noon, Oct. 31.
The Ohio Secretary of State has already mailed an application to vote-by-mail, to every registered voter in the state.
If you didn’t receive one, you can print one from your County Board of Elections website, and mail it back to the elections office.
If you have already sent in your application to vote-by-mail, ballots will begin to be mailed out on Oct. 6.
In order for your vote to count it must be postmarked by Nov. 2.
If you don’t feel comfortable putting your ballot in the mail, it can be dropped off at your County Board of Elections drop-box until 7:30 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3.
If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, and either lost it, or decided to vote in person on Nov. 3, you will be given a provisional ballot.
Provisional ballots are treated differently, and not counted until it can be verified that a person didn’t mail in a vote, and try to vote in person.
