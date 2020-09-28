19 Kent State University students in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Kent State University students, who are residents of Centennial Court A must quarantine until Oct. 10 due to possible exposure to coronavirus, the university said Monday.
The university said 19 students will remain in a separate section of Centennial Court A. Meals will be provided along with other university resources through the quarantine period. Anyone testing positive has been moved to isolation. The university will work with the students and their instructors to ensure a seamless transition to remote learning for any face-to-face courses.
Anyone who believes they are a close contact or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the COVID Response Team at 330-672-2525. A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
Kent State will continue to work with city and county health officials to curb the spread of the virus. For additional guidance on protocols for quarantines, visit the COVID Response Team page. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard provides updated information about the impact of positive COVID-19 cases on Kent State’s eight campuses. For the latest information on the university’s response, visit Kent State’s coronavirus page.
