Kevin Stefanski: “We were a resilient bunch"

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s nothing like a Browns Monday following a win, especially when that win gives them two victories in their first three games for the first time since 2011.
And while they’re once again dealing with injuries ... wide receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson lost for the year with a torn ACL ... the Browns move forward with some momentum after rallying in the second half to beat Washington.
“We were a resilient bunch there yesterday," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday zoom meeting. "We went down [7-0] and we were down 20-17 so we had to answer. I thought the guys did that. The ground game takes 11 guys, like we have talked about before. I thought all those guys, and I would single out the receivers as well, (WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.), (WR) KhaDarel (Hodge), (WR) Jarvis (Landry) and all those guys blocking downfield. Speaking of Odell, four catches, four huge plays. Four first downs, which was very big for us. Really pleased with the effort that those guys are putting out there.”
Especially the guys who are expected to be playmakers. Myles Garrett had two sacks, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal, one of the five turnovers the Browns forced on the day. And Odell Beckham Jr.'s four catches all resulted in first-downs, including a key 15-yarder late in the third quarter that propelled the go-ahead 11-play touchdown drive.
“We are counting on those guys," Stefanski said. "As coaches, we try and put them in spots to succeed. Sometimes we do and sometimes we do not do a great job of that and then those guys just make plays. That is what we are counting on. You mentioned Odell and you mentioned Myles, those guys are really talented football players, and I am counting on them and teammates are counting on them, and they come through. That is the nature of this beast.”
Next up, the Cowboys on the road on Sunday.
