11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,465 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 50s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
In total, there are total 6,020 cases citywide.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Monday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range, gender and race for the privacy of the individuals.
