19 News troubleshooter team got results for a family who didn’t have internet for 13 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this month 19 News spoke with Jeff Buehner who had been tirelessly trying to schedule an installation date with Windstream for about 13 months.
“Just seems that as soon as it gets close we get excited and then the door slams on us. They sent us another text or sometimes they give us a new date, sometimes they say we have to look into it," he said.
Buehner reached out to 19 News... Hoping we can challenge the internet company and get his service up and running.
“It was installed the Wednesday after you guys aired the story," he said.
That week 19 news reached out to Windstream who in a statement apologized about the mishandling of the customer’s service order and the difficulties experienced.
They also went on to say in part, “In the meantime, we are working on a temporary solution. We attempted to install new cable on Friday, Sept. 4, but were unable to do so because of road construction."
But the best part about all of this Buehner said is the smile on his daughters face.
When I spoke with him today he looked content.
The family has put the internet ordeal behind them.
