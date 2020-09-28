Quadruple shooting in Sandusky now homicide after victim dies, suspect still on the loose

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police confirmed the quadruple shooting that happened on Sunday is now a homicide investigation after one of the victims died.
A man suspected to be involved in the shooting is also still on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous.
Officers and paramedics were called to the shooting in the area of Hancock Street and Neil Street at approximately 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 27.
When first responders arrived, there were people running away from the scene in multiple directions, according to police.
Police said officers then found a man who was shot in a car.
EMS took him to Firelands Regional Medical center where he was then flown to Cleveland MetroHealth Hospital.
Lt. Scott Dahlgren confirmed he later died and identified him as 29-year-old Bernasto Hardin.
Officers on scene learned that more shooting victims were coming to the hospital.
Those victims were a 22-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, according to police.
Police said they all appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation assisted with processing the crime scene.
Investigators have yet to learn the motive for the shooting, according to the report.
However, investigators confirmed there were multiple shell casings of different calibers found at the scene.
Chief Orzech confirmed warrants have been issued for Maleek Aaron for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Aaron should be considered armed, dangerous, and a threat to the public, according to Cheif Orzech.
The chief said anyone harboring or helping him in any way will be prosecuted.
Call the Sandusky Police Detective Bureau at (419) 627-5863 if you see him, know where he may be, or have any other information on this shooting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.