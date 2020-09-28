Speeding car slams into Slavic Village home, just misses man in bedroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed through a Slavic Village home on Monday morning, and nearly hit Robert Neely in his bedroom.
“After seeing the damage I thought he was dead,” Leroy Neely, Robert’s brother, said. Leroy couldn’t believe what happened after surveying the damage.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and charged after trying to escape.
Investigators on site calculated that the driver of the car was speeding at 70 miles per hour when he smashed into the home, located on the corner of East 65th and Sebert.
" It was like an explosion," stated Jeanne Meara, who lives in the same development as Neely and was unharmed.
“The mere fact that all he suffered was a broken leg is a miracle, It’s a wakeup call he will never forget", said Meara.
